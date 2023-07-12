'It was empty': Rahul Dravid recalls playing cricket on Bengaluru roads

Rahul Dravid said that growing up, he played cricket on the roads and played the sport for the love of it.

The Bengaluru of today has hit the headlines on numerous days for its infamous traffic snarls in several parts of the city. However, there was a time when there was a lot more peace in the city.

In a recent interview, former India captain and current head coach of the men's team Rahul Dravid recalled how he grew up in Indiranagar- an area in the eastern part of Bengaluru- playing cricket on the roads.

"I just loved playing cricket. Coming back to Indiranagar is very nostalgic for me because I grew up literally on the parallel road to this one where we speak. I grew up on these roads. Indiranagar was empty in those days. It was not the Indiranagar you young people see today," Dravid told CREO founder Kunal Shah in an interview.

The 50-year-old added that growing up, he played cricket on the roads and played the sport for the love of it.

"In the 1980s, you had a lot of empty plots. We used to play cricket on the roads and I grew up just loving the sport and just wanting to play the sport," Dravid said.

In 2022, Dravid appeared in a a CRED ad where he showed a side to him not seen before. In the ad, Dravid could be seen frustrated about the Bengaluru traffic and at one point, proclaimed himself to be "Indiranagar ka gunda" in the ad, which subsequently, went viral.

