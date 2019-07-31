Rahul Bose banana row: Hotel body says charging 18% GST is legal

The apex body of hotels and restaurants in the country has backed the Chandigarh five star hotel that found itself in the eye of a storm after charging Rs 442 for two bananas from actor Rahul Bose last week.

The actor raised the issue on Twitter on July 22 and shared a video clip in which he talked about his bizarre experience, and displayed the hotel's bill for the bananas. The video went viral and much public outcry ensued.

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on July 30 clarified that there was nothing illegal in what the hotel had done. The apex body said in a statement that hotels are legally mandated to charge 18 % GST, The Hindu has reported.

Justifying the steep amount charged for the commonly available fruit, FHRAI founder Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said: “Hotels do not sell or buy fruits and vegetables, but provide service of accommodation along with restaurant service such as supplying food and beverages to its guests. So, what the hotel provides includes service, quality, plate, cutlery, accompaniment, sanitised product, ambience, luxury, etc. Therefore, it is not possible to charge for the commodity alone at the market price.”

The apex hospitality body also explained that as per GST laws, levying such charges is not optional. The hotels are supposed to charge 9% CGST and 9% UT GST (as Chandigarh is a union territory) and deposit this with the government.

The Excise and Taxation Department of Chandigarh had levied a fine of Rs 25,000 on the hotel for being in violation of Section 11 of the CGST (illegal collection of tax on an exempted item).