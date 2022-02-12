Rahul Bajaj passes away: Five famous quotes from the veteran industrialist

Former Bajaj Auto Chairperson Rahul Bajaj passed away in Pune on February 12. He was 83.

One of India’s most eminent business leaders, Rahul Bajaj was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, Indian third-highest civilian honour, in 2001.

As tributes pour in for the veteran industrialist, here is a look back at his quotes over the years:

On the role of business owners

“To provide continuity, that is what an owner does,” Bajaj was quoted as saying in ‘Leadership to Last: How Great Leaders Leave Legacies Behind’, a book by Harvard professors Geoffrey Jones and Tarun Khanna. “He is born with that incentive, meaning he’s got equity, and he won’t normally leave his company for a higher salary. A professional manager, not for 20 per cent maybe, but for a 100 per cent increase in salary or for a much bigger company, may leave you.”

On government

At an Economic Times event in 2019, the industrialist had said that people in India were scared of criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

“During UPA 2, we could criticise anyone,” Bajaj had said. “You are doing good work, but if we want to openly criticise you, there is no confidence you will appreciate that.”

On family feuds

“The trouble in family management, as I said, is when members start fighting. It happened in my group,” Bajaj had told Jones and Khanna. "We are five brothers, including cousins. The son of one, he is very ambitious, he wanted to do business in another manner and so we decided to separate. It is a good example. The Bajaj Group didn’t suffer at all; now he is managing his companies, and we are managing our companies.”

On the legacy of Bajaj

"We are five brothers. Four are still together in business and one is separate," he had told NDTV in an interview. "The credit does not go to just one brother but all of us. Much more credit goes to the legacy we have inherited from our grandfather, father and uncle. The legacy of goodwill that our grandfather left was much more than billions. "

On reputations

"At least don't let it go down, if you can't build it up," he told the news channel.