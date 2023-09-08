Raghav Chadha describes first meeting with Parineeti Chopra: ‘It was very magical’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May 2023 (Image credit: @parineetichopra/Instagram)

Aam Aadmi Party member Raghav Chadha spoke on a myriad of topics during his recent appearance on The Ranveer Show, hosted by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. Among other things, he opened up about his first meeting with fiancée Parineeti Chopra, his ‘cute boy’ image and the need to raise political awareness among the public.

A clip from the interview was published just days ahead of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s rumoured wedding date of September 24. In the clip, Ranveer Allahbadia asks Chadha how he first met Chopra.

In true politician style, Chadha skirts the real question by saying “Saari cheezein mujhse aaj mat poochiye. Main ghar jaunga toh mujhe maar padegi, ki saare jawab de kar aa gaye (Don’t ask me all these questions today. I’ll get a bashing when I go home if I reveal everything).”

Chadha, 34, did however describe his first meeting with the Bollywood actor. “I can only say, however we met, it was a very magical and a very organic way of meeting,” he said.

“It is something that I thank God every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life,” he added.

When the interviewer asked Chadha if he is happy, the Aam Aadmi Party leader responded in the affirmative with a smile. “God is very kind, and I am happy,” he said.

“The whole country is very happy about your marriage,” said Allahbadia, to which Chadha replied: “Main desh se zyada khush hun apni shaadi ke liye (I am happier than the country about my marriage).”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha set off marriage rumours after being spotted together several times at the beginning of the year. The two got engaged in the national capital in May. Although neither has publicly confirmed their wedding date, several unconfirmed reports suggest the two will tie the knot in Udaipur later this month.

As per reports, the groom’s parents will also host a reception at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh after the wedding. A purported invite for the reception lunch had leaked online earlier.

During his appearance on The Ranveer Show, Raghav Chadha was also asked about his “cute boy” image and whether it helps him in politics. “I don’t know if the public votes for cute boy image or for our work. Ultimately, we want votes. If we get votes, we are able to do good work,” he said.