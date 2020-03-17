Radical Pakistani Twitter handles provoked Indian Muslims during riots, report suggests

Radical Twitter handles from Pakistan provoked Indian Muslims and spread hatred against Delhi Police during and after February’s communal riots in Delhi, Indian security agencies have learned.

The security officials have compiled a dossier that revealed how some Twitter handles were posting radical content to incite violence. It further revealed that hashtags such as #DelhiPoliceTruth, #ShameonDelhiPolice, and #DelhiPoliceMurders were used to stir people against the policemen between February 25 and March 3.

The information collated in the dossier is based on detailed investigations that pointed that all these Twitter handles were opened to rake communal riots in India. Hindustan Times reported that the probe also highlighted how these social media handles were in touch certain Indian netizens to help spread the inflammatory messages.

Many of the Indians who helped the provocateurs in their effort to disrupt peace in the national capital have already been identified.

The aim of the disruptors was to portray that Delhi Police had been biased against the Muslims during the riots that claimed 53 lives and injured more than 500 injured. The Pakistani social media users reportedly had plans to fan violence in the rest of India too, but they could not succeed in doing so.

As per the report, nearly 70 handles from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi were tweeting using the hashtag #DelhiRiots2020, while more than 100 handles were using the hashtag #DelhiBurning.

Notably, the reaction comes a day after Pakistan’s State Minister of Health Zafar Mirza raked the Kashmir issue once again, that too at an emergency meet of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to develop strategies to fight Coronavirus pandemic.