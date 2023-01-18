Radhika Merchant dances to ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ at her mehendi ceremony. Watch

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities kicked off Tuesday with a mehendi ceremony during which the bride-to-be wowed guests with a dance performance. A snippet of Radhika Merchant’s performance on the song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from the 2019 film Kalank has emerged on social media.

For the kick-off to her pre-wedding festivities, Radhika Merchant chose an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga in deep pink with floral embroidery and intricate mirror work. She paired the custom-made lehenga with polki jewellery and wore her hair pulled back into a braid.

Take a look at her dance performance to 'Ghar More Pardesiya' below:

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got engaged on December 29. Their roka took place at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan and was attended by only close friends and family members. It was followed by a party in Mumbai where Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and other stars led the celeb roll call.

Like her mother-in-law-to-be Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She was a student of Guru Bhavana Thakar from Mumbai-based dance academy Shree Nibha Arts and trained in the classical dance form for eight years.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani had hosted an Arangetram ceremony for Radhika Merchant, their daughter-in-law-to-be, in June 2022.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila Merchant. She studied economics and political science from New York University and is currently serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare, the pharmaceutical company headed by her father.

Anant Ambani, 27, is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Moneycontrol News

