Watch: Radhika Merchant's traditional welcome in Antilia on engagement day with Anant Ambani

The Ambani family warmly received their soon-to-be in-laws, the Merchants, at the engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant and wife Shaila Merchant.

Amid chanting of mantras, Nita Ambani welcomed Radhika Merchant into a decked up Antilia, the Ambanis’ residence in Mumbai, and performed an aarti. Then Merchant bowed with her hands joined beginning with the family – Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal before continuing the tradition with other relatives.

The “Namaste” was followed by a hug with everyone. The video ends with Radhika Merchant walking hand in hand with soon-to-be father in law Mukesh Ambani and fiancé Anant.

Watch:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement was marked with an exchange of rings and the traditional Gol Dhana ceremony – a traditional ritual in Gujarati Hindus where jaggery and coriander seeds are distributed at the groom’s place.

For his engagement, Anant Ambani chose a traditional outfit in blue, while Radhika Merchant looked radiant in a golden lehenga.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-engagement festivities kicked off on January 17 with a mehendi ceremony for the bride-to-be.

The couple’s roka had taken place on December 29 at Rajasthan’s Shrinathji Temple.

Moneycontrol News

