'Start with...': Edelweiss CEO lists 3 steps to build a portfolio for your child

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta explained how to build a portfolio for a child on Twitter on Thursday.

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta listed out three ways by which parents could build a portfolio for their children.

In a Twitter thread shared on Thursday, Gupta wrote that the starting point was to have a purpose and then to build on that.

"How to build a portfolio for a child? Start with a purpose. For a new born, college education is a good one. Determine a monthly SIP amount based on the capital needed and what you can afford, and start.

Use equity funds since there is time. We started with a large and mid cap index fund, and just added our own Edel small cap fund and a US fund (to hedge for currency depreciation). The passive fund gives broad market exposure and active is a great approach in small cap.

This is not a perfect calculation given inflation and depreciation but it gets us started on our goal and we will adjust as he gets older. He will also enjoy seeing his portfolio as work when he is older," she wrote.

Gupta concluded that thread by stating that it was a strategy that had worked well with Edelweiss Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Nalin Moniz.



How to build a portfolio for a child? Start with a purpose. For a new born, college education is a good one. Determine a monthly SIP amount based on the capital needed and what you can afford, and start. 1/3 — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) June 15, 2023

This is second time in the last week that Gupta has offered financial advice on Twitter. A few days earlier, she had written on the five things about money which she would want her son to learn.

Also read: Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta wants foreigners to be charged more at tourist sites