Rabindranath Tagore birth anniversary: 10 profound quotes of the Nobel laureate

Rabindranath Tagore, one of India’s greatest literary personalities, was born on May 7 in Kolkata in 1861. Tagore reshaped literature as well as music and art with his works.

He was the first Indian to win the Nobel Prize in 1913.

Rabindranath Tagore's work spans poems, plays, short stories and art works. His poetry has been praised as magical and prose described as elegant.

On Tagore’s birth anniversary, here is a look at some of his profound quotes.

“Patriotism cannot be our final spiritual shelter; my refuge is humanity. I will not buy glass for the price of diamonds, and I will never allow patriotism to triumph over humanity as long as I live.”

“Most people believe the mind to be a mirror, more or less accurately reflecting the world outside them, not realizing on the contrary that the mind is itself the principal element of creation.”

“Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.”

“The small wisdom is like water in a glass: clear, transparent, pure. The great wisdom is like the water in the sea: dark, mysterious, impenetrable.”

“If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.”

“Let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers, but to be fearless in facing them. Let me not beg for the stilling of my pain, but for the heart to conquer it.”

“You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.”

“Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.”

“A mind all logic is like a knife all blade. It makes the hand bleed that uses it.”

“We read the world wrong and say that it deceives us.”