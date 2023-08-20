English
    R Praggnanandha's mother gets emotional as he enters Chess World Cup semi-finals. See pics

    R Praggnanandhaa's mother, Nagalakshmi, was overcome with emotions as her son gave interviews and autographs. The 17-year-old Chess Grandmaster is the second one to reach the semi-finals after Vishwanathan Anand.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 20, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
    R Praggnanandhaa

    R Praggnanandhaa is the second one to reach the semi-finals after Vishwanathan Anand. (Representative Image)

    It was a proud moment for India when Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa secured a place for himself in the semi-finals of the FDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

    With this, he has become the second Indian to reach the sem-finals. The first one was Vishwanathan Anand.

    Amid that, pictures of Praggnanandhaa’s mother are doing rounds of the internet. Well, she was overcome with emotions after looking at her son’s success and can be seen One image showed the woman wiping tears of joy as well.

    The pictures have gone viral online and have moved social media users. In one picture, Nagalakshmi can be seen standing next to her son, smiling, while he was talking to some reporters.


    In the other, she was sitting alone on a chair and can be seen wiping tears with her saree. The post was shared on Twitter by a user named Divya Gandotra Tandon. “R Praggnanandhaa becomes the second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand, to reach the Chess World Cup semifinals. The joy on his mother's face is just,” she wrote in the caption.

    In a separate photograph, Nagalakshmi was see gazing at her son from a corner while he signed autographs.

    “It's definitely good to have someone here. My mother is always supportive! Even after losing games, she was just trying to calm me down. It's good to have someone rooting for you here, and for me, my mother is a big support-not only for me but for my sister as well,” Praggnanandhaa, 17, told ChessBase India.

    Meanwhile, Praggnanandhaa defeated Arjun Erigaisi, 5-4, in a sudden tie-break match on Thursday.

    first published: Aug 20, 2023 09:43 am

