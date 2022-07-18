R Madhavan says 'never say never' as son Vedaant breaks national swimming record

Months after winning a silver medal for India at the Danish Open Swimming Meet in Copenhagen, actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant has had another victory. The 16-year-old broke the existing National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle, his proud father announced on Twitter.

At the ongoing 8th Junior National Aquatic Championships being held in Bhubaneswar, Vedaant--who represented Maharashtra--clocked 16:01.73 to erase Advait Page's record of 16:06.43 seconds which was created in 2017.

Several Twitter users congratulated Vedaant on this feat.

"I am glad that your son is doing wonders in Swimming unlike other star kids, who either end up being drug addicts or pathetic actors. More power to you and Vedaant for doing some amazing work in your respective fields," wrote Vrajesh Hirani (@vkhirani93).

"You let your kid what he wants to and what he's good at. Hats off, man. I mean if it was other celebs, their kid would have given one flop movie by now. Your kid is now a real super star. Bravo, Vedaant," commented another user Vinayak (@vinayak4d).

Humour was not missing from the table either as a Twitter user pointed out that "Sharmaji ka beta" might just get replaced by Madhavan's son. "Badhaai ho! 'Sharmaji ka beta' being replaced by 'Madhvanji ka beta' by middle class families now," commented VivekBabu (@wishvivek1).

Last year, Vedaant Madhavan had won seven medals at the junior national aquatic championships in Bengaluru.

Calling himself a “blessed father”, R Madhavan had shared an emotional social media post on his son’s 16th birthday in August. The actor thanked him “beating me at almost everything I am good at…”.

The same year, the teenage swimmer won a bronze for India at the Latvian Open Swimming Championships.

“So very happy and proud of the Indian contingent that won one gold and 2 bronze at the Latvian open qualifiers… Congratulations @tanishgeorge and @vedaant_madhavan for getting the bronze for India. So so proud of you boys .. you won despite competing with way older and stronger swimmers... wow,” Madhavan had posted on Instagram.

