    Quess Corp celebrating 15 years of trailblazing success!

    August 30, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

    Celebrating 15 years of trailblazing success! From reshaping staffing and outsourcing to becoming one of India's top private sector employers with 5,00,000+ workforce, across 9 countries, and serving 3,000+ clients.  Quess Corp's  journey continues to redefine industry standards. Here's to 15 years of innovation and impact!

    Know more: https://www.quesscorp.com/company-profile/

    Aug 30, 2023

