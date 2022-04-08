 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Queen’s death plans leaked in Welsh government’s email error

Apr 08, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST

The Welsh government accidentally leaked confidential information about the processes and procedures in place for handling the Queen’s death.

Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her 96th birthday this month (Image credit: @theroyalfamily/Instagram)

An official investigation is under way after the Welsh government accidentally leaked confidential information about the processes and procedures in place for the Queen’s death. According to the BBC, an email with security guidance marked "official sensitive" was erroneously sent to a member of the public by a Welsh government official.

The leak included a letter from a top UK civil servant expressing concerns that a news website had revealed details about procedures for handling the Queen’s death, known as Operation London Bridge. Operation London Bridge is the plan for what happens immediately after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who will turn 96 this month.

The Welsh government denied that any operational information was leaked in the email but admitted that it should not have been shared.

"Whilst the email did not contain any operational information, it was marked 'official sensitive' and should not have been shared,” Welsh government's Permanent Secretary, Dr Andrew Goodall, said in a statement according to several news reports.

"We take the issue of information and data security very seriously and this is now being investigated as a potential security breach. We are unable to comment further,” the statement read.

The leak occurred in September 2021, when a top civil servant of the UK government wrote to other officials, expressing concerns that a news website had disclosed secret information on Operation London Bridge. In response, another official asked for "bespoke guidance" on security to be drawn up and shared within the UK governments.

This security guidance was accidentally emailed to a member of the public.

