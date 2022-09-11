Queen Elizabeth wrote a secret letter which can't be opened for 63 years. Here's why

The note on instruction, signed by Queen Elizabeth, is addressed to the “Right and Honourable Lord Mayor of Sydney, Australia”. (Image credit: www.historyofsydney.com)

A letter written by the late Queen Elizabeth lies hidden in a vault in Australia and it cannot be opened for another 63 years. The handwritten note was addressed to the people of Sydney and currently is safe keeping in the city's historic Queen Victoria Building.

The letter written in November 1986, sits inside a glass case inside a restricted area in the building's dome. According to The Sun, not even the queen's personal staff know what it contains.

What is visible, however, are the Queen’s instructions about when it should be opened.

The note on instruction, signed by Queen Elizabeth, is addressed to the “Right and Honourable Lord Mayor of Sydney, Australia”.

It reads: “Greetings. On a suitable day to be selected by you in the year 2085 A.D. would you please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of SYDNEY my message to them."

According to The Sun, the Queen Victoria Building was opened in 1898 and was named in honour of the then Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee.

The British monarch is Australia’s head of state and although republican sentiment continues to bubble under the surface, in a 1999 referendum, Australians voted to retain the Queen as their head of state.

Queen Elizabeth had visited the country 16 times. Her first visit was in 1954, two years after she ascended the throne.

On Sunday, King Charles III was officially named monarch in Australia and New Zealand on Sunday, in tandem ceremonies marking his ascension to the throne.

In Canberra, Governor-General David Hurley proclaimed "Prince Charles Philip Arthur George to be King Charles III, by grace of God, King of Australia".