    Typo in China-made souvenirs turns Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee into 'Jubbly'

    Wholesale Clearance said it stepped in to sell the items -- meant to mark Queen Elizabeth II's reign of 70 years -- as "Souvenir Stock with Slight Typo Mistake".

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
    One of the misspelled plaques put up for sale at www.wholesaleclearance.co.uk. These plates were meant to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year of accession to the British throne.

    One of the misspelled plaques put up for sale at www.wholesaleclearance.co.uk. These plates were meant to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year of accession to the British throne.




    A spelling mistake on thousands of pieces of cups and plates meant to mark  Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year of accession to the British throne has thrown up quite a challenge for souvenir sellers.


    The Platinum Jubilee merchandising has "Platinum Jubbly" printed on it, reported BBC.


    More than 10,000 pieces of the jubilee memorabilia were produced in China and sent to be sold in the UK, said the clearance firm - except for the slight problem of a misprint, which says "the Platinum Jubbly of Queen Elizabeth II".


    But some sellers, like Clearance website boss Karl Baxter, have seen the brighter side to it.





    He says he would -- "in classic Del Boy-style" -- pitch them as collectors' items.

    "What could be more unique than our limited-edition misprinted crockery?" Baxter said.


    "Jubilee" was misspelled as "Jubbly" in the souvenirs. (Image credit: wholesaleclearance.co.uk) "Jubilee" was misspelled as "Jubbly" in the souvenirs. (Image credit: wholesaleclearance.co.uk)

    Wholesale Clearance, which deals in bankrupt stock and discontinued lines, said it stepped in to sell the commemorative items - with the products advertised as "Souvenir Stock with Slight Typo Mistake".

    "This could be your chance to get your hands on a novelty souvenir for a fraction of the price," claimed Baxter, with a 90% discount on offer.

    Invoking the spirit of market traders from the TV comedy, the firm's website promises: "Become an Only Fools and Horses fan and wow your friends with your Lovely Jubbly set!"

    Read more: Fell asleep a princess, awoke a queen: Elizabeth in Kenya

    The wholesale firm is advertising the misprinted cups, mugs and commemorative plates as a single lot to retailers - with a spokesman saying: "There's a market for everything".

    The Platinum Jubilee will be marked with a four-day holiday in June, with concerts, parties, pageants - and maybe some jubilee bubbly, added the BBC report.

    Tags: #Britain #Elizabeth ll #Jubbly #Queen Elizabeth
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 06:42 pm
