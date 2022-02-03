Typo in China-made souvenirs turns Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee into 'Jubbly'

A spelling mistake on thousands of pieces of cups and plates meant to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year of accession to the British throne has thrown up quite a challenge for souvenir sellers.

The Platinum Jubilee merchandising has "Platinum Jubbly" printed on it, reported BBC.

More than 10,000 pieces of the jubilee memorabilia were produced in China and sent to be sold in the UK, said the clearance firm - except for the slight problem of a misprint, which says "the Platinum Jubbly of Queen Elizabeth II".

But some sellers, like Clearance website boss Karl Baxter, have seen the brighter side to it.