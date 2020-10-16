Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William's maskless appearance sparks backlash on Twitter

Queen Elizabeth II on October 16 carried out her first public engagement outside of a royal residence since early March. This appearance, however, has received severe backlash on social media over her decision to not wear a mask.

The 94-year-old monarch was accompanied by her grandson Prince William at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down near Salisbury, in southern England. The two met with scientists battling the virus.

According to a report in Associated Press, the queen and her grandson observed social distancing rules of staying 2 meters (6.5 feet) apart from each other and anyone else but neither was seen donning a mask. A spokesman for the palace said all advice was followed.

All 48 people of those due to come in close contact with the royals had been tested for the coronavirus. All the tests conducted came back negative.

As the videos and photos of the royal family members went viral, it received ferocious backlash online.



(My two cents: While sensible and safe precautious were clearly made, I do worry that most people seeing the photos/videos won’t know the back story. As the majority of the UK enters tighter restrictions, seeing leaders in masks would have been a strong visual).

— Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 15, 2020

Here are a few reactions:



Why no masks or social distancing? Sorry, but this is not a smart move by the Royal Family as the virus rages & the country heads into another lockdown. https://t.co/KSXBFcKaxH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 15, 2020





The Queen, a future King and a policeman - but no mask in sight...

Should they be setting an example and wearing one? pic.twitter.com/uSCsT9dB05 — Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) October 15, 2020



The Queen doesn't need a mask, not like she's in the vulnerable category or anything https://t.co/jUEueMigGG — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) October 15, 2020





No wonder there’s uproar over restrictions in this country when even the monarch fails to use an opportune moment to lead by example and wear a mask. #MaskGate #Queen #Covid19UK #RoyalFamily #Britain https://t.co/TYcUOo3Eiz

— Serena A. Chaudhry (@SerenaChaudhry) October 16, 2020



If leaders won’t wear masks, they set a poor example. Others see that they aren’t masked and think it’s okay for them to skip a mask, even though they wherever they go, not everyone will be tested around them. Why is this so hard for people in prominent positions to understand? — Lynn R Schrader (@lynnrschrader) October 15, 2020





At this point we will have to say the Queen is a anti masker. Instead of talking about her engagement everybody will talk about why she didn’t wore a mask I mean they are so dumb you could see that coming miles away

— Just Juliette (@SussexDetective) October 15, 2020