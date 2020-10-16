172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|queen-elizabeth-ii-prince-williams-maskless-appearance-sparks-ferocious-backlash-on-twitter-5972471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 04:48 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William's maskless appearance sparks backlash on Twitter

A spokesman for the palace said all advice was followed and all 48 people who were due to come into close contact with the royals had been tested for the coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News

Queen Elizabeth II on October 16 carried out her first public engagement outside of a royal residence since early March. This appearance, however, has received severe backlash on social media over her decision to not wear a mask.

The 94-year-old monarch was accompanied by her grandson Prince William at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down near Salisbury, in southern England. The two met with scientists battling the virus.

According to a report in Associated Press, the queen and her grandson observed social distancing rules of staying 2 meters (6.5 feet) apart from each other and anyone else but neither was seen donning a mask. A spokesman for the palace said all advice was followed.

All 48 people of those due to come in close contact with the royals had been tested for the coronavirus. All the tests conducted came back negative.

As the videos and photos of the royal family members went viral, it received ferocious backlash online.

Here are a few reactions:







First Published on Oct 16, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #Covid-19 #Prince William #Queen Elizabeth II #UK

