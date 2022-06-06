Queen Elizabeth enjoys tea with Paddington Bear amid Platinum Jubilee fete | Watch

Queen Elizabeth II recently enjoyed a tea party with the beloved children's book and film character Paddington Bear at Buckingham Palace amid the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Both the British icons starred in a pre-recorded skit that was aired for attendees celebrating the 70th anniversary of the monarch's accession to the throne.

In the video, the adorable bear is seen seated opposite to the Queen for tea. "Thank you for having me," Paddington voiced by Ben Whishaw says. "I do hope you're having a lovely Jubilee."

Queen Elizabeth then offers him some tea, prompting him to drink it from the teapot. The faux pas, however, is amended by marmalade sandwiches.

"Perhaps, you'd like a marmalade sandwich," Paddington Bear says pulling one from under his red hat before the Queen pulls another out of her own handbag. "I keep mine in here," she says, "for later."

The scene recalled the moment Elizabeth appeared as a Bond girl in a short film for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

The Queen's attendant then looks out the window to an enlivened crowd, signaling that the celebrations will soon begin.

“Her majesty is well known for her sense of humor, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight’s sketch,” Buckingham Palace said. “There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss.”

The queen’s performance with an animated bear drew laughter and loud applause from the overflow crowd at the concert outside Buckingham Palace that was the highlight of the third of four days of festivities celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

(With inputs from agencies)