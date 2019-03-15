Quality of life: Top 5 cities to live in the world, India ranks way below

Undeterred by economic and political volatility around the world, these cities continue to amaze us with excellent infrastructures and aesthetic ethos depicting their individual imperial pasts. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Post the industrial revolution, living in the era of digitisation, where walls are coming closer, cities across the globe are trying to attain perfection to enhance quality of living for the masses. Global consulting firm Mercer’s has released its annual living survey wherein it ranked 231 cities from across the globe on a range of factors, including healthcare, recreation, housing, crime rate, public facilities, and personal freedom. Undeterred by economic and political volatility, these cities continue to amaze us with excellent infrastructure and aesthetic ethos depicting each of their imperial past. Here are the top cities to live in where the quality of life is unmatched. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 No 3 | Auckland | Outlined by two large harbours, Auckland is situated on New Zealand’s North Island. The primary attraction includes, an extinct volcano turned into the city’s oldest park. The magnificent Sky Tower, is lined with alluring bars and cafes, and outlines the aesthetic view of the Viaduct Harbour. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 No 3 | Munich | Capital of Bavaria, and the second most populous German federal state, the city is an embodiment of age old structures, museums, and beer. Munich, derived from old/medium German term Munichen, it is home to the Neo-Gothic Neues Rathaus town hall that delivers a popular glockenspiel show that illustrates stories from the 16th century. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 No 3 | Vancouver | One of Canada’s densest and ethnically diverse cities, Vancouver is a popular filming location owing to the thriving art displays and balmy music scenes. A bustling seaport in British Columbia, Vancouver is surrounded by mountains and hence fragments a scenic essence to both tourists and locals. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 No 2 | Zurich | The largest city in Switzerland, Zurich is a global centre for banking and finance. Situated on the north end of Lake Zurich, this city is famous for its picturesque lanes, reflecting its vast pre-medieval history. Comparatively, Zurich is a pretty expensive place, but its architectural ethos, consisting of parks, high rise buildings, museums and churches make it a beautiful place to live in. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 No 1 | Vienna | This city inherits vast intellectual legacy and is home for imperial palaces. Nicknamed “Red Vienna”, the city remits a classical music jibe and is largely provided with cheap and abundant housing and public services. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Here's how Indian cities rank: New Delhi | Rank 162| The capital is home to people of diverse ethnicity. The foundation stone of the city was laid in 1911 by Emperor George V and consists of various historical and picturesque monuments, engineered by the Mughals and Britishers. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Mumbai | Rank 154 | Formerly called Bombay, the city is a major financial hub, situated on the west coast of India. Home to Bollywood, Mumbai is known for the iconic Gateway of India and ancient cave temples. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Bengaluru | Rank 149 | The capital of Karnataka is the intermediate of India’s high-tech industry and is the country's commercial hub. The city is known for its overwhelming night life, surrounded by parks and royal residences. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Chennai | Rank 105 | The capital of Tamil Nadu delivers the crux of the British Raj in India and is home to various religious sites, including the Kapaleeshwarar temple engraved with ancient art. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 15, 2019 07:40 am