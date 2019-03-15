App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 07:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quality of life: Top 5 cities to live in the world, India ranks way below

Undeterred by economic and political volatility around the world, these cities continue to amaze us with excellent infrastructures and aesthetic ethos depicting their individual imperial pasts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Post industrial revolution, living in the era of digitilisation, where the walls are coming closer, cities across the globe compete to attain perfection in terms of habitation. Global consulting firm Mercer’s has released its annual living survey in which 231 cities, from across the globe were ranked on a wide range of factors, including healthcare, recreation, housing, crime rate, public facilities, and personal freedom. Undeterred by economic and political volatility around the world, these cities continue to amaze us with excellent infrastructures and aesthetic ethos depicting each of their imperial pasts. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

Post the industrial revolution, living in the era of digitisation, where walls are coming closer, cities across the globe are trying to attain perfection to enhance quality of living for the masses. Global consulting firm Mercer’s has released its annual living survey wherein it ranked 231 cities from across the globe on a range of factors, including healthcare, recreation, housing, crime rate, public facilities, and personal freedom. Undeterred by economic and political volatility, these cities continue to amaze us with excellent infrastructure and aesthetic ethos depicting each of their imperial past. Here are the top cities to live in where the quality of life is unmatched. (Image: Reuters)
Auckland| Auckland secured the third position along Vancouver and Munich in Mercer's Quality of Living Index. Outlined by two large harbours, Auckland is situated on New Zealand’s North Island. The primary attraction includes, an extinct volcano turned into the city’s oldest park. The magnificent Sky Tower, is lined with alluring bars and cafes, and outlines the aesthetic view of the Viaduct Harbour. (Image: Reuters)
2/10

No 3 | Auckland | Outlined by two large harbours, Auckland is situated on New Zealand’s North Island. The primary attraction includes, an extinct volcano turned into the city’s oldest park. The magnificent Sky Tower, is lined with alluring bars and cafes, and outlines the aesthetic view of the Viaduct Harbour. (Image: Reuters)
Munich| Munich, the capital of Bavaria, and the second most populous Germany federal state, halls and acquires third position along with Vancouver in Mercer's Quality of Living Index. This city is an embodiment of age old structures, museums, and beer. Munich, derived from old/medium German term Munichen, is home to the Neo-Gothic Neues Rathaus town hall that delivers a popular glockenspiel show that illustrates stories from the 16th century. (Image: Reuters)
3/10

No 3 | Munich | Capital of Bavaria, and the second most populous German federal state, the city is an embodiment of age old structures, museums, and beer. Munich, derived from old/medium German term Munichen, it is home to the Neo-Gothic Neues Rathaus town hall that delivers a popular glockenspiel show that illustrates stories from the 16th century. (Image: Reuters)
Vancouver| One of Canada’s densest and ethnically diversified cities, Vancouver is a popular filming location. A bustling seaport in British Columbia, Vancouver is surrounded by mountains and hence fragments a scenic essence to both tourists and locals. Ranked in third in Mercer's Quality of Living Index, this city is known for thriving art displays, and balmy music scenes. (Image: Reuters)
4/10

No 3 | Vancouver | One of Canada’s densest and ethnically diverse cities, Vancouver is a popular filming location owing to the thriving art displays and balmy music scenes. A bustling seaport in British Columbia, Vancouver is surrounded by mountains and hence fragments a scenic essence to both tourists and locals. (Image: Reuters)
Zurich| The largest city in Switzerland, Zurich is a global centre for banking and finance. Situated on the north end of Lake Zurich, this city is famous for its picturesque lanes, reflecting its vast pre medieval history. Even though comparatively, Zurich is a much more expensive place to live in, its architectural ethos, consisting of parks, high rise buildings, museums and churches, puts it second spot in Mercer's Quality Of Living Index. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

No 2 | Zurich | The largest city in Switzerland, Zurich is a global centre for banking and finance. Situated on the north end of Lake Zurich, this city is famous for its picturesque lanes, reflecting its vast pre-medieval history. Comparatively, Zurich is a pretty expensive place, but its architectural ethos, consisting of parks, high rise buildings, museums and churches make it a beautiful place to live in. (Image: Reuters)
Vienna| Vienna tops the Mercer's index of most liveable cities for the 10th year in a row. This city inherits vast intellectual legacy, and is home for imperial palaces. Nicknamed as “Red Vienna”, Vienna remits a classical music jibe, and is largely provided with cheap and abundant housing and public services. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

No 1 | Vienna | This city inherits vast intellectual legacy and is home for imperial palaces. Nicknamed “Red Vienna”, the city remits a classical music jibe and is largely provided with cheap and abundant housing and public services. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi| Capital of India, home to people of diverse ethnicities, New Delhi is ranked at 162 in Mercer's Quality of Living Index. The foundation stone of the city laid in 1911 by Emperor George V, consists of various historical and picturesque monuments, engineered by the Mughals and Britishers. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

Here's how Indian cities rank: New Delhi | Rank 162| The capital is home to people of diverse ethnicity. The foundation stone of the city was laid in 1911 by Emperor George V and consists of various historical and picturesque monuments, engineered by the Mughals and Britishers. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai| Ranked at 154 in Mercer's Quality of Living Index, Mumbai (formerly called Bombay) is a major financial hub, situated on the west coast of India. Home for the Indian film industry Bollywood, Mumbai is known for the iconic Gateway of India and cave temples. (Image: Reuters)
8/10

Mumbai | Rank 154 | Formerly called Bombay, the city is a major financial hub, situated on the west coast of India. Home to Bollywood, Mumbai is known for the iconic Gateway of India and ancient cave temples. (Image: Reuters)
Bengaluru| Capital of Karnataka, Bengaluru is the intermediate of India’s high-tech industry and is listed at 149 in Mercer's Quality Of Living Index. The city is known for its overwhelming night life, surrounded with parks and royal residences. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

Bengaluru | Rank 149 | The capital of Karnataka is the intermediate of India’s high-tech industry and is the country's commercial hub. The city is known for its overwhelming night life, surrounded by parks and royal residences. (Image: Reuters)
Chennai| Capital of Tamil Nadu, this city is situated on the Bay of Bengal in eastern India. Chennai delivers the crux of British Raj in India, and is a home for various religious sites, including the Kapaleeshwarar temple engraved with ancient art. Ranked at 105 in Mercer's Quality of Living Index, Chennai is India’s number one city. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Chennai | Rank 105 | The capital of Tamil Nadu delivers the crux of the British Raj in India and is home to various religious sites, including the Kapaleeshwarar temple engraved with ancient art. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 07:40 am

tags #Mercer’s 2019 Quality of life ranking #Slideshow #trends #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

World Sleep Day: Sleeplessness Costs the World More Than a Trillion Do ...

ISI Agent Accused of Passing Military Intelligence to Pakistan Arreste ...

Can't Trust Imran Khan On Action Against Terror Outfits, Says Bilawal ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Style Evolution of Millennial Icon

Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Posts Birthday Wishes for His Ex Kar ...

SC Cancels Life Ban on Sreesanth, Asks BCCI to Reconsider Punishment

Shraddha Kapoor Opts Out of Saina Nehwal Biopic, Parineeti Chopra to R ...

'Full House' Fans & Twitter Know Lori Loughlin Dealt with School Admis ...

Mahindra XUV300 Crosses 13,000 Bookings Within a Month of Launching in ...

A red traffic signal that proved lucky for many motorists

General elections 2019: Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-in ...

New Zealand police hunt "active shooter" after gunman opens fire at mo ...

British lawmakers overwhelmingly back Brexit delay

Calls for boycott and hiking tariffs on Chinese goods not a solution

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open positive led by banks, HDFC B ...

Prakash Gaba on March 15: Buy ITC, NBCC, & United Spirits; sell Jet Ai ...

JPMorgan says it expects more more stability in global economy

Rupee extends gaining streak, opens higher at 69.33 a dollar

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Nine dead in shooting at Christchurch's M ...

Photograph movie review: Ritesh Batra’s dramedy fails to replicate T ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Bailout package for debt-ridden BSNL: Keeping Air India and public sec ...

Europa League: Arsenal overcome first-leg deficit to see off Rennes; C ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor plays a perfect boyfriend at ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Photograph Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra's film ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Bulleya from RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) marks Rabbi Shergill's return to ...

Masaba Gupta refrains from exerting her rights for alimony, as she hea ...

Avengers Endgame trailer: Iron Man lands on earth, Thor ‘likes’ Ca ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.