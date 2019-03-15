Quality of life: Top 5 cities to live in the world, India ranks way below

Post the industrial revolution, living in the era of digitisation, where walls are coming closer, cities across the globe are trying to attain perfection to enhance quality of living for the masses. Global consulting firm Mercer’s has released its annual living survey wherein it ranked 231 cities from across the globe on a range of factors, including healthcare, recreation, housing, crime rate, public facilities, and personal freedom. Undeterred by economic and political volatility, these cities continue to amaze us with excellent infrastructure and aesthetic ethos depicting each of their imperial past. Here are the top cities to live in where the quality of life is unmatched. (Image: Reuters)