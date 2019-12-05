Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 to support 200-megapixel camera sensor and 144Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm recently announced the Snapdragon 865 chipset on day-one of the Qualcomm Summit in Hawaii. However, few details about Qualcomm’s latest flagship were unveiled, making the announcement more a less a teaser.

Before all the details of the chip were unveiled, several smartphone manufacturers already went ahead to confirm upcoming devices with the new mobile platform. Now, the chipmaker has provided the first detailed look of the new SD865 chip.

First, let’s get into the performance gains. According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 865 promises 25-percent faster CPU performance and 20-percent faster graphics performance as compared to its predecessor.

Since the Snapdragon 855+ offers a 4-percent bump on overall CPU and 15-percent bump in overall GPU performance than the SD855, we can also surmise that the new SD865 will feature a decent bump in CPU and a slight bump in GPU performance over the Snapdragon 855+.

The Snapdragon 865’s performance gains are primarily achieved through the new ARM Cortex-A77 performance cores. The CPU configuration remains more or less unchanged – One Prime core clocked up to 2.84Ghz, Three Performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz, and 4x Efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

Additionally, the Snapdragon 865 also packs the new Adreno 650 GPU that supports QHD+ screens with a 144Hz refresh rate or UHD panels with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip also packs the Spectra 480 image signal processors, which can support a primary camera up to 200 megapixels or up to 25-megapixel dual cameras. The new chip also offers gains in video recording, delivering support for 8K video capture at 30fps or 4K at 120 fps and unlimited 720p footage at 960fps. Additionally, the new mobile processor will be the first to support video capture with Dolby Vision HDR (4K HDR at 60fps).