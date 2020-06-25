QS rankings 2021 | Four Indian universities, including IIT Guwahati, among best young universities in the world

The other universities that made it to the QS rankings 2021 were IIT-Hyderabad, Central University of Hyderabad (HCU) and Jindal Global University in Haryana
Global ranking body Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has featured four Indian universities in the world’s 150 best young universities list. Among them, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has been declared the best young university in India, securing a spot in the top 70.
IIT Guwahati had also secured the seventh spot among top higher educational institutions in the country under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020.
The QS Top 50 Under 50 list is released every year to recognise the top universities that are less than or up to 50 years old. The other universities that made it to the QS rankings 2021, that was released on June 24, were IIT-Hyderabad, Central University of Hyderabad (HCU) and the Jindal Global University, located in Haryana.
Last year, only three had made it to the top 150 universities list; it increased to four with the entry of IIT-Hyderabad in this year’s QS ranking. Notably, apart from IIT Guwahati, all the other Indian universities were placed in the 101-150 band by QS.