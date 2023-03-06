 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Qavi Khan, award-winning Pakistani actor, dies at 80: 7 facts about him

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

Qavi Khan appeared in over 200 films and was honoured with Pakistan's top acting and civilian awards.

Qazi Khan was receiving treatment for a kidney disease in Canada. (Image credit: @alizafar/Twitter)

Legendary Pakistani actor Qavi Khan, who was being treated for a kidney disease in Canada, has died aged 80, Dawn newspaper reported. During his storied career, he appeared in over 200 films and was honoured with top acting and civilian awards. Here are seven things to know about him:

- Qavi Khan began his career as a child, with Radio Pakistan in Peshawar.

- He moved to the TV medium in 1964, becoming one of the early actors at Pakistan Television (PTV).

- Khan rose to stardom with the 1984 police drama Andhera Ujala. Some of his other recognised works are Durr-i-Shahwar, Cinderella, Muthi Bhar Matti, Fishaar, Lahori Gate and Bait­yaan.