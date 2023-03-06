Qavi Khan, award-winning Pakistani actor, dies at 80: 7 facts about him

Qazi Khan was receiving treatment for a kidney disease in Canada. (Image credit: @alizafar/Twitter)

Legendary Pakistani actor Qavi Khan, who was being treated for a kidney disease in Canada, has died aged 80, Dawn newspaper reported. During his storied career, he appeared in over 200 films and was honoured with top acting and civilian awards. Here are seven things to know about him:

- Qavi Khan began his career as a child, with Radio Pakistan in Peshawar.

- He moved to the TV medium in 1964, becoming one of the early actors at Pakistan Television (PTV).

- Khan rose to stardom with the 1984 police drama Andhera Ujala. Some of his other recognised works are Durr-i-Shahwar, Cinderella, Muthi Bhar Matti, Fishaar, Lahori Gate and Bait­yaan.

- He progressed to a film career in 1965. Khan acted in over 200 productions, including Chan Suraj, Zameen Aasman, Sarfarosh and

Kalay Chor.

- Khan's most recent screen appearance was in the television play Meri Shehzadi (2022.). He also starred in Khaani (2017) and Saheliyan (2016).

- In 2007, Khan was given a lifetime achievement award by the Pakistan Television Corporation.

- He also won the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's third-highest civilian award, and the Pride of Performance Award -- the country's highest national literary honour.