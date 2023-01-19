 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Q&amp;A with Suzlon Energy's Girish Tanti: The green energy transition in India is a significant step towards a more sustainable and secure energy future for the country

Jan 19, 2023 / 08:39 PM IST

Girish Tanti weighs in on the renewable energy industry outlook, global trends, and the opportunity that Davos 2023 presents.

In a year that has seen increasing turmoil in energy markets, economies struggling to balance inflation and growth, pandemic fatigue, and increasing climate-induced disasters, the World Economic Forum's theme of “Cooperation in a Fragmented World” feels very apt.

While climate change continues to pose one of the biggest threats to humanity's future, the Russia-Ukraine war puts forth another compelling argument against reliance on fossil fuels for our energy infrastructure: energy independence.

Suzlon Energy Ltd's origin story has its roots in energy independence. In 1994, founder Tulsi Tanti, whose textile business was suffering due to high costs of electricity and an unreliable supply of power, purchased two wind turbines to produce his own electricity. He never looked back.

Three decades later, Suzlon is one of the top three wind energy producers in the world. Mr. Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group spoke about the need for, and advantages of, an energy transition; and India's unique position at this critical time.

What can energy transition mean for India's people and her economy, and is our goal of 500 GW RE Capacity by 2030 too ambitious? 

India spent nearly USD 119 billion in FY22 on oil imports becoming the third-largest oil-importing and consuming nation. By moving to green fuels, we will be substantially improving the country’s economy by drastically cutting down on these imports.