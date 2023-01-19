Q&A with Suzlon Energy's Girish Tanti: The green energy transition in India is a significant step towards a more sustainable and secure energy future for the country

In a year that has seen increasing turmoil in energy markets, economies struggling to balance inflation and growth, pandemic fatigue, and increasing climate-induced disasters, the World Economic Forum's theme of “Cooperation in a Fragmented World” feels very apt.

While climate change continues to pose one of the biggest threats to humanity's future, the Russia-Ukraine war puts forth another compelling argument against reliance on fossil fuels for our energy infrastructure: energy independence.

Suzlon Energy Ltd's origin story has its roots in energy independence. In 1994, founder Tulsi Tanti, whose textile business was suffering due to high costs of electricity and an unreliable supply of power, purchased two wind turbines to produce his own electricity. He never looked back.

Three decades later, Suzlon is one of the top three wind energy producers in the world. Mr. Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group spoke about the need for, and advantages of, an energy transition; and India's unique position at this critical time.

What can energy transition mean for India's people and her economy, and is our goal of 500 GW RE Capacity by 2030 too ambitious?

India spent nearly USD 119 billion in FY22 on oil imports becoming the third-largest oil-importing and consuming nation. By moving to green fuels, we will be substantially improving the country’s economy by drastically cutting down on these imports.

Renewable energy also addresses the basic pillars of economic growth: energy security, increased exports by making Indian manufacturers globally competitive through low cost renewable power, increased support for the agricultural sector for irrigation, and an overall reduction in inflation due to reduced oil imports bill.

Moreover, renewables and energy transition will create more than 3.5 million additional long term sustainable jobs in the country. India needs substantial investment for generating 500 GW of renewable energy. It is estimated that around $1.3 trillion will be invested between 2020 and 2030, averaging around $130 billion USD every year. This is a monumental flow of investment.

It is evident that the most competitive and sustainable form of renewable power to support energy transition will come from wind-solar hybrid power plants, followed by wind energy and solar energy. We see investments also following the same pattern.

The target of 500GW is of a tall order but it is not certainly impossible. And, the government has shown its inclination to fast-track the energy transition. While the government is a major buyer, the opening up of the private sector and a steady and consistent energy demand augurs well for the sector. The private sector is incentivised because transition to green energy needs no adaptation cost. Moreover, renewable energy is cheap, allowing businesses to realise significant savings while generating value on the ESG front.

A consistent and clear regulatory framework, allowing and encouraging the power-guzzling private industries like aluminium, steel, cement, chemicals, shipping, aviation and trucking, to choose renewables as their energy source will further open the floodgates for the sector.

What are the challenges you see, globally and in India, towards a green energy transition?

Economies with low to negative growth can struggle as they don't have the economic growth to fuel their renewable energy investments. These economies need to develop capabilities in supply chain, technology, or service providers in renewable energy. This may in fact, help stimulate growth.

Economies with moderate growth may find it hard to absorb the cost of transition which isn't supported by economic growth. These economies may have a harder time balancing growth and the costs of transition. However, in the long term horizon, the transition itself can catalyse growth.

High growth economies like India are perfectly positioned. We are one of the few economies of the world with healthy growth and also strong forecasts for the future. Economies like ours are not constrained by investment in Green Energy. Our growth stimulates further energy demand and that in itself helps fund investments in renewable energy. Our challenge will be implementation at the scale and speed which we need. Here too, is an opportunity to be leveraged: set an ambitious target, as we have done, and tap into global resources and expertise to create a roadmap of faster implementation.

What kind of support does the industry need from a policy standpoint?

The government has already provided a conducive policy and regulatory environment for the green energy transition. It has set up a policy framework and stated goals till 2030, which brings us great clarity. The recent decision of withdrawing reverse bidding for wind energy projects and consistent and sustained bids every year of over 8GW till 2030 is another welcome step.

Until recently, the government was the only procurer of green energy, however, the policy environment and low cost of renewable energy have opened up demand from the private sector as well. Not only will this accelerate demand, but I expect it will accelerate investment as well.

However, there are things that can be improved. As an industry we are looking for a consistent, simplified, and more harmonising policy and regulatory framework. The pace of implementation needs to be consistent, and the government can work on making the supply-chain, electrical infrastructure, and procurement policies more robust. We need more focus on grid infrastructure and offtake mechanisms, which fortunately, is already being focused on by the government and we can expect to see rapid improvement in this situation too.

What is your perspective on the renewable energy sector’s current investment climate?

With over USD 25 billion or ₹2 lakh crore in planned investments in India for using solar, hydro, and wind to produce energy, the focus has shifted to renewable energy as an oil price shock threatens to topple economies worldwide. In order to achieve a green energy transition and achieve its target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, the government is aggressively pushing for the adoption of electric vehicles, the production of green hydrogen and manufacturing of solar equipment and the development of energy storage.

This will not only ensure a reduction in our energy import bills but will also facilitate in achieving our net zero goals faster. In 2023, we estimate investments in the renewable energy sector could total around USD 25 billion. That is good news all around.

Renewable energy comprises hydro and solar energy too. What role can we expect wind energy to play?

No one particular source is going to meet our huge energy demand. Solar can't generate power at night or during monsoons. Wind energy isn't available across all states at all times. I believe convergence efficiency is the most cost-effective way to produce green energy.

Therefore, we are looking at source-agnostic renewable energy RTC power plants for the future as also highlighted by our Hon’ble Minister of Power and MNRE Shri R K Singh. Today, power generated from a wind-solar hybrid power plant is the most viable and cost effective. Wind energy is a mature and well-established technology with a thriving domestic and global supply chain network. I see more wind-solar hybrid plants in our future.

What Role do you think Suzlon will play in this transition?

Suzlon has been a partner and catalyst of India’s energy transition and is constantly exploring new technology. We are providing innovative and integrated energy solutions to the industry for a speedier transition to renewables. These include wind, and wind-solar hybrid solutions, and we are simultaneously developing expertise in energy management to better manage and store the energy we produce. Moreover, Suzlon also has an enviable track record when it comes to project execution. We see ourselves as an integral part of this transition for India.

What are your core expectations from the leaders at Davos in terms of concrete outcomes for the world?

As the climate crisis turns into a climate ‘Emergency’, it is high time for us to act. This is by and large the biggest gathering of such an influential community of political as well as business leaders. We need to try and leverage it to the maximum.

We come from the land that believes in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means ‘The world is one family’. We would like some strong and concrete agreement of the world coming together, making a significant shift with a common goal and a collective ambition.

This is the most meaningful contribution Davos can have. We would like to see more and more global cooperation, because we face challenges as a world as one, and not individually.