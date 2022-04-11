English
    Putin's fans are on a mission to portray him as benevolent, animal-loving leader: Report

    The campaign "creates the appearance of widespread support for (Vladimir) Putin and the Kremlin in the shadow of the invasion and relies on... inauthentic accounts to accomplish its goal" a report by Institute for Strategic Dialogue stated.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 11, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST
    Vladimir Putin's supporters like to share photos of the Russian President playing with dogs in the snow.

    As Vladimir Putin continues to get isolated by world leaders as Russia carries on with its assault on Ukraine, groups of the Russian President's "superfans" seemed to have emerged on social media. Their mission -- to create an image of Putin as a benevolent and peace loving leader who also has a soft corner for animals.

    "Superfans" is a term the BBC used to describe huge pro-Putin groups who have been sharing photos and messages praising the Russian leader, written in a number of languages --including English, Russian, Farsi, Arabic and Khmer -- on social media, especially Facebook.

    Joining hands with the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), the BBC reported that over the past month, researchers counted 16,500 posts, receiving more than 3.6 million interactions.

    A majority of the content shared on these groups show the Vladimir Putin "walking confidently, holding puppies, staring longingly into the camera, saluting troops, and riding an array of wild animals, including bears and lions".

    In the groups run by Putin's "superfans", content showing the Russian President cuddling puppies are often posted.

    These groups have gained more than 100,000 new members since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the BBC reported.


    Researchers also found that many of the fans listed as administrators of the groups have duplicate accounts under the same name. At least 100 such accounts were discovered on Facebook.

    Operating duplicate accounts is a potential violation of Facebook's rules on inauthentic behaviour, the ISD stated.

    In the BBC article, lead researcher Moustafa Ayad called the practice an example of "astroturfing" - an online operation involving multiple accounts that falsely gives something the impression of wider grassroots support.


    The campaign "creates the appearance of widespread support for Putin and the Kremlin in the shadow of the invasion and relies on... inauthentic accounts to accomplish its goal" the ISD report stated.




     



    Tags: #Russia #Russian invasion #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 02:55 pm
