Putin's commander used 2 military helicopters 'to airlift pet cat’, says Russian pilot

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's commanders used two military helicopters to airlift his pet cat, a Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine revealed in a recent interview.

A "lot of fuel" -- crucial and expensive during the war -- was used up for the operation and the cat also had six staff accompanying it because it had "some impressive pedigree," Maxim Kuzminov said, according to a translation by The New Voice of Ukraine.

The feline was airlifted by a multimillion-dollar helicopter while another chopper provided cover. The entire journey took about an hour, Business Insider reported.

In the interview, Kuzminov called the incident an example of senior Russian commanders living "for their own pleasure."

“Our commander needed to transport a cat, which had some impressive pedigree. To do this, two Mi-8 and Mi-24 (helicopter) crews were assigned," The Independent quoted him as saying. “So, two helicopters transported this wonderful animal, so to speak, from Rostov to Yeysk (air base) -- the Mi-8 was flying the cat in, while the Mi-24 was circling to provide cover... We burned a lot of fuel, and resources. Furthermore, the crew aren’t always allowed to rest.”

The 28-year-old Russian pilot, who surrendered to Ukraine with stolen fighter jet spare parts, is set to receive a $500,000 (about Rs 4 crore) reward from the war-torn country. Kuzminov is the first known recipient of the award.

According to Ukrainian officials, a six-month plot led to Kuzminov's Russian Mi-8 AMTSh landing at a military air base in Kharkiv, in northeast Ukraine, last month. The pilot is now calling on other Russian servicemen to follow his example, Ukraine's intelligence department told the media.

