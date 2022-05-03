Putin to undergo cancer treatment, hand over power temporarily: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on April 16, 2022, in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to undergo cancer treatment, during which he will temporarily transfer power to a hardline former federal police chief, according to unconfirmed news reports. While Putin undergoes cancer surgery, Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Russian federal police’s Security Council, will be in charge of the Russian government, said a report in the New York Post.

This claim was first floated by a Telegram channel “General SVR” on Saturday. The channel is purportedly run by a former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service lieutenant and had earlier reported that Putin is battling abdominal cancer.

According to General SVR, doctors have told Putin that he must undergo surgery. The procedure will likely take place before May 9, a Daily Mail report added. SVR also claimed that the surgery was originally scheduled for the second half of April but was delayed.

During the time Putin is incapacitated, Patrushev, 70, will be in control of Russia’s affairs. Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev previously served as director of the Federal Security Service from 1999 to 2008.

“Putin is unlikely to agree to hand over power for a longer period of time,” the narrator of the SVR video stated. “Patrushev is an outright villain. He is no better than Vladimir Putin. Moreover, he is a more cunning, and I would say, more insidious person than Vladimir Putin. If he comes to power, Russians’ problems will only multiply,” the narrator said, speculating that the Russian President would be out of office for two or three days.

Pentagon refused to confirm the report, with spokesman John Kirby saying he had seen "nothing that could help us corroborate that."





