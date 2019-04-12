App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Putin calls his translator a ‘bandit’ for toning down his ‘friendly’ word

While talking about the $5 billion invested by Swedish businessmen in Russia, Putin referred to them as “druz’ya” (friends) twice.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) converse using a translator at the International Arctic Forum (Image: Reuters)
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) converse using a translator at the International Arctic Forum (Image: Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin called his translator a “bandit” on Tuesday over inaccurate translation. He was engaged in a conversation with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, when he made the comment.

The President was making attempts to strengthen Russia’s foothold in the Arctic at the international Arctic forum in Saint Petersburg, when the gaffe happened. Notably, Russia is trying to strengthen its ties with other states in the region, who were attending the meeting, such as Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, reported the Los Angeles Times.

He apprised the attendees of Russia’s efforts to build ports and other infrastructure in the Arctic. He also talked about expanding its icebreaker fleet while increasing cargo shipments along the Arctic sea route.

While talking about the $5 billion invested by Swedish businessmen in Russia, Putin referred to them as “druz’ya” (friends) twice, emphasising on the word.

Translated, Putin’s statement ideally should have meant: ‘Approximately $5 billion has been invested by our Swedish friends; that’s what they are -- our Swedish FRIENDS, who invested in the Russian economy.

However, when the translator interpreted the sentence in Swedish to Löfven, he used a neutral word -- “partners” – which sounds similar in English, Russian, and Swedish. And, it didn’t escape Putin’s notice. He almost instantly objected to the use of the term, reported RT .

“I said friends, and he translated it to ‘partners’, the bandit,” said Putin jokingly. This time, the translator quickly corrected himself and repeated the president’s ‘friendly’ sentiment as is. The statesman pointed out that the use of an amiable term was crucial since Russia regarded and treated the Swedish companies as friends. Over 500 Swedish companies have invested in the Russian economy so far.

Later, both the leaders went ahead with their talks about ensuring a good relationship between the two nations even in the face of varying interests and disagreements. The Swedish leader responded by dubbing Russia “a very important country in the region”, upholding their common interest in business.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 04:48 pm

