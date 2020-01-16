Put Delhi first in upcoming Budget, Arvind Kejriwal urges Nirmala Sitharaman

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to favour Delhi over other states. He asked her to see to it that the model code of conduct doesn’t deter her from making announcements that would be beneficial to the national capital.

Kejriwal made this statement on January 16 while addressing concerns surrounding the date of the Delhi elections (February 8), that would be held within a week of presenting the Budget (February 1). Well-wishers of the party are worried that the Budget announcements would influence the electorate to choose the Bharatiya Janata Party over AAP.

Kejriwal, however, stated that “Delhi’s development shouldn’t stop at any cost” and that the party would do nothing to try and postpone the date the Union Budget will be presented.

He went on to say that he is not worried if the Budget will sway the voters and urged the Centre to announce as many schemes as possible for the benefit of Delhi instead.

The incumbent CM further said: “We want the Budget to be presented on February 1 and we want the Centre to make several announcements about Delhi so that people benefit, and Delhi’s development is fast-tracked.”

The AAP supremo even suggested the Central government to pump in more money to the three BJP-run municipal corporations so that their work is fast-tracked. He also announced that he would make his stance on this clear by writing a letter to the BJP government at the Centre, reported the Hindustan Times.