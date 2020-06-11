Punjab to prepare list of students without smartphones, laptop, internet

The Punjab government has ordered district administrators to compile the data of students who do not have access to smartphones and other devices required for attending online classes. The order comes days after a Class 11 student allegedly committed suicide as she did not have a smartphone to attend online classes.

The 17-year-old girl from Mansa, the daughter of a farm labourer, demanded a smartphone for weeks. Her family could not provide her with a smartphone due to a poor financial situation.

"She kept asking us for a smartphone but I am a farm labourer and couldn't afford it. Hence she ended her life," Jagseer Singh, the father of the victim told NDTV.

Jagroop Singh, the district education officer - Mansa, said that only 50-60 percent students in Punjab have smartphones. "We have received orders from the state government to collect the data of such students who don't own mobile phones and other gadgets,” Singh said.

District education departments will be preparing a list of students who have access to television, smartphones, radio, internet, laptops, etc, and also a list of those who have none.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had previously said he was not able to fulfil his promise of distributing smartphones to students due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in June, a Class 9 girl from Kerala allegedly committed suicide by setting herself afire in Malappuram district, Kerala. he girl's family that she was upset for not being able to join online classes due to the lack of a smartphone.

Schools and colleges have been shut since March after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. While extending the lockdown to June 30, the Centre said educational institutions night open in July, after consultations with states and other stakeholders, including parents.