Punjab school uses pic of ‘Breaking Bad’s’ Walter White among famous scientists | Viral video

Inside a school in Punjab, a portrait of fictional drug lord Walter White sits among photos of famous scientists like Nikola Tesla and Albert Einstein. Footage shared on Twitter shows a photo of Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston (best known for his portrayal of Walter White in the hugely popular drama series) mounted on the wall of a science laboratory. The hilarious mix-up has gone viral online, with the video racking up more than 1.3 million views.

Bryan Cranston’s photo was apparently used instead of German theoretical physicist Werner Heisenberg, who is considered one of the pioneers of the theory of quantum mechanics.

The blunder, it appears, can be attributed to Cranston’s moniker on Breaking Bad – he played the role of a chemistry teacher who turned into a drug lord with the alias Heisenberg after being diagnosed with cancer.

In fact, Google the name Heisenberg and the first image result is not a picture of the physicist but a photo of the Breaking Bad actor. That, too, may have been a factor in the mix-up.

The video was reportedly shot in Punjab, but this is not the first Indian school that has erroneously used a picture of Heisenberg the drug lord instead of Heisenberg the physicist.

Another school in Andhra Pradesh had earlier made the same mistake.



The blunder has amused millions on the microblogging platform. Take a look at some of the reactions it has garnered: