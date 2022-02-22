English
    Punjab Politics TV banned: Apps, websites, social media accounts prohibited under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

    Following intelligence inputs, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting used emergency powers under the IT Rules on 18th February to block the digital media resources of Punjab Politics TV.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

    The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, on February 22, announced an order to block apps, websites, and social media accounts of foreign-based “Punjab Politics TV”. The order states that Punjab Politics TV has close links with Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an organisation that has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

    The ministry further stated that the YouTube channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections. Following intelligence inputs, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting used emergency powers under the IT Rules on February 18 to block the digital media resources of Punjab Politics TV.

    It further stated that the contents of the blocked apps, websites and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism. The ministry also found that the content on Punjab Politics TV was “detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order.” It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections.

    Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that the government has taken the matter of alleged support to the AAP by the banned separatist group and asserted that no one will be allowed to play with India's unity and integrity.

    Shah also said it is highly condemnable that to grab power some people go to the extent of joining hands with the separatists and also go to the limits of breaking Punjab and the country.

