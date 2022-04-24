Punjab man bought rare black Marwari horse for Rs 23 lakh. Then its dye washed away to reveal brown coat

A man was duped into buying a desi stallion instead of a black Marwari horse.

A Punjab man was duped out of Rs 22.65 lakh by a trader who sold him a ‘highly sought-after’ black horse. Ramesh Singh, a cloth merchant from the Sangrur district of Punjab, was left shocked when he washed his horse and its black colour turned out to be nothing more than dye. Washing the horse revealed a light brown coat underneath the black, which led Singh to realise he had been sold a desi stallion instead of the black Marwari horse he was promised, according to News18.

The fraud unfolded after Singh decided to invest in stud farms. A man named Lachhra Khan from Lehar Kalan village reportedly told him that his friends could help in this and put him in touch with Jitender Pal Sekhon and Lakhwinder Singh.

Ramesh Singh was led into believing that he would be investing nearly Rs 23 lakh in a Marwari horse – a rare breed from the Marwar region that is known for its hardiness. He was also led to believe that buying the horse could lead to a profit of Rs 5 lakh.

According to Times Now, Singh said he paid Rs 7.6 lakh in cash to the swindlers and gave two cheques for the remaining amount.

However, once he got the horse and gave it a bath, the Punjab merchant was shocked to discover its true colours. The light brown coat revealed that his horse was a desi stallion, not the rare breed he had been promised.

Police have now registered a case of fraud against the three accused. After the FIR, it was learned that the trio had duped others as well using the same modus operandi.





