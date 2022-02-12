English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Punjab elections: Navjot Sidhu will be ‘super CM’ if Congress retains power, says MP

    Punjab Elections 2022: Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress’ Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana, said Navjot Sidhu had welcomed the party’s decision to pick Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM candidate.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
    Punjab Elections 2022: Navjot Sidhu has welcomed Charanjit Singh Channi wholeheartedly, said Congress MP Ravneet Bittu.

    Punjab Elections 2022: Navjot Sidhu has welcomed Charanjit Singh Channi wholeheartedly, said Congress MP Ravneet Bittu.

    Congress may not have chosen Navjot Singh Sidhu as its chief ministerial candidate ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, but according to MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, he will have the post of “super CM” if the party retains power.

    Bittu, Congress’ Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana, told news agency ANI that Navjot Sidhu had welcomed the party’s decision to pick Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM candidate.

    “Sidhu welcomed Channi wholeheartedly,” Bittu added. “He (Sidhu) has said the model (of governance) is his but it will be run by Channi.”

    In the run up to the elections, Channi, the incumbent Punjab chief minister, and Sidhu, the Congress’ Punjab unit chief, had both made their cases to be picked for the top post.

    On February 6, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi finally declared Channi as the party’s CM candidate. The move was aimed at strengthening  the party's promise to empower the Scheduled Castes in Punjab. Channi belongs to the Ramdasia Sikh community.

    Close

    Related stories

    Sidhu said he had accepted Gandhi’s decision. “If I am given decision-making power, I will finish the mafia, improve people's lives,” the Punjab Congress chief had said. “If not, I will walk with a smile with whomsoever you make CM.”

    Punjab Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, along with Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

    In Punjab, the ruling Congress will face the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has chosen Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming elections.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #Congress #Navjot Sidhu #Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
    first published: Feb 12, 2022 01:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.