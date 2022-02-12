Punjab elections: Navjot Sidhu will be ‘super CM’ if Congress retains power, says MP

Punjab Elections 2022: Navjot Sidhu has welcomed Charanjit Singh Channi wholeheartedly, said Congress MP Ravneet Bittu.

Congress may not have chosen Navjot Singh Sidhu as its chief ministerial candidate ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, but according to MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, he will have the post of “super CM” if the party retains power.

Bittu, Congress’ Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana, told news agency ANI that Navjot Sidhu had welcomed the party’s decision to pick Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM candidate.

“Sidhu welcomed Channi wholeheartedly,” Bittu added. “He (Sidhu) has said the model (of governance) is his but it will be run by Channi.”

In the run up to the elections, Channi, the incumbent Punjab chief minister, and Sidhu, the Congress’ Punjab unit chief, had both made their cases to be picked for the top post.

On February 6, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi finally declared Channi as the party’s CM candidate. The move was aimed at strengthening the party's promise to empower the Scheduled Castes in Punjab. Channi belongs to the Ramdasia Sikh community.

Sidhu said he had accepted Gandhi’s decision. “If I am given decision-making power, I will finish the mafia, improve people's lives,” the Punjab Congress chief had said. “If not, I will walk with a smile with whomsoever you make CM.”

Punjab Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, along with Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.