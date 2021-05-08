Punjab CM video calls 10-year-old school dropout selling socks on road; offers financial support

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh came forward to assist a 10-year-old school dropout selling socks on Ludhiana streets to support his family of seven.

The chief minister noticed the young boy named Vansh Singh after his video went viral on social media. In the video, the boy revealed that he discontinued schooling and started working to support his family. He also refused to take Rs 50 extra from the customer who shot his video. The second half of the clip captures a video call between the Chief Minister and Vansh.

In a tweet the CM announced that the boy, will be admitted in his school again by district administration.



Spoke on phone to young Vansh Singh, aged 10, a Class II dropout who’s video I saw selling socks at traffic crossing in Ludhiana. Have asked the DC to ensure he rejoins his school. Also announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs to his family. pic.twitter.com/pnTdnftCDo

— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 8, 2021

The minister also announced full financial support in his education, besides Rs 2 lakh in immediate assistance for the family.

Singh's father, Paramjit, is a sock seller too and his mother, Rani, a homemaker. He has three sisters and an elder brother, and the family lives in a rented accommodation in the Haibowal locality.