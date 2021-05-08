MARKET NEWS

Punjab CM video calls 10-year-old school dropout selling socks on road; offers financial support

In the video, the boy revealed that he discontinued schooling and started working to support his family of seven.

Moneycontrol News
May 08, 2021 / 06:24 PM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh came forward to assist a 10-year-old school dropout selling socks on Ludhiana streets to support his family of seven.

The chief minister noticed the young boy named Vansh Singh after his video went viral on social media. In the video, the boy revealed that he discontinued schooling and started working to support his family. He also refused to take Rs 50 extra from the customer who shot his video. The second half of the clip captures a video call between the Chief Minister and Vansh.

In a tweet the CM announced that the boy, will be admitted in his school again by district administration.

The minister also announced full financial support in his education, besides Rs 2 lakh in immediate assistance for the family.

Singh's father, Paramjit, is a sock seller too and his mother, Rani, a homemaker. He has three sisters and an elder brother, and the family lives in a rented accommodation in the Haibowal locality.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Captain Amarinder Singh #Punjab CM
first published: May 8, 2021 05:29 pm

