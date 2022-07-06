Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to marry Gurpreet Kaur tomorrow: Report

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will reportedly get married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony tomorrow. The wedding will take place at the chief minister’s official residence in Chandigarh, reported news agency ANI.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party president Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend the ceremony, which will reportedly be a small, private affair.

Party colleagues and opposition rivals have already started wishing the Punjab chief minister on social media ahead of his wedding.



This will be Bhagwant Mann’s second marriage. The comedian-turned-politician was earlier married to Inderpreet Kaur until their divorce in 2015. The couple has two children together.

Mann took over a chief minister of Punjab in March after the Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory in the Punjab assembly polls. AAP bagged 92 out of a total 117 seats in the elections. Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a margin of over 58,000 votes.