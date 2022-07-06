Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to marry Gurpreet Kaur tomorrow: Report

Bhagwant Mann will marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony on Thursday (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will reportedly get married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony tomorrow. The wedding will take place at the chief minister’s official residence in Chandigarh, reported news agency ANI.



Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will get married in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh tomorrow with Dr Gurpreet Kaur. CM Delhi & AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal will be in attendance. CM Mann was divorced from his earlier marriage almost 6 years back.

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/tC3Zd2LGfv — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party president Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend the ceremony, which will reportedly be a small, private affair.

Party colleagues and opposition rivals have already started wishing the Punjab chief minister on social media ahead of his wedding.



My heartiest congratulations to the CM @BhagwantMann Ji as he starts a new chapter in his life tomorrow. Best wishes for a happy and blissful married life ahead.

— Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) July 6, 2022



Heartiest congratulations to @BhagwantMann Ji for starting a new married life.

Sir, wish you both a life full of happiness, joy, love, prosperity, health and companionship.

May Allmighty shower all His Blessings on both of you — Aman Arora (@AroraAmanSunam) July 6, 2022



This will be Bhagwant Mann’s second marriage. The comedian-turned-politician was earlier married to Inderpreet Kaur until their divorce in 2015. The couple has two children together.

Mann took over a chief minister of Punjab in March after the Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory in the Punjab assembly polls. AAP bagged 92 out of a total 117 seats in the elections. Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a margin of over 58,000 votes.