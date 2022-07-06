Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to marry Gurpreet Kaur tomorrow: Report

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will reportedly get married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony tomorrow. The wedding will take place at the chief minister’s official residence in Chandigarh, reported news agency ANI.Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party president Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend the ceremony, which will reportedly be a small, private affair.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will get married in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh tomorrow with Dr Gurpreet Kaur. CM Delhi & AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal will be in attendance. CM Mann was divorced from his earlier marriage almost 6 years back.
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/tC3Zd2LGfv— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022
Party colleagues and opposition rivals have already started wishing the Punjab chief minister on social media ahead of his wedding.
Wishing my chief minister @bhagwantmann ji a very happy and blessed married life ahead. I wish them both lifetime of love, respect and companionship.July 6, 2022
My heartiest congratulations to the CM @BhagwantMann Ji as he starts a new chapter in his life tomorrow. Best wishes for a happy and blissful married life ahead.
— Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) July 6, 2022
Heartiest congratulations to @BhagwantMann Ji for starting a new married life.
Sir, wish you both a life full of happiness, joy, love, prosperity, health and companionship.
May Allmighty shower all His Blessings on both of you— Aman Arora (@AroraAmanSunam) July 6, 2022
This will be Bhagwant Mann’s second marriage. The comedian-turned-politician was earlier married to Inderpreet Kaur until their divorce in 2015. The couple has two children together.Mann took over a chief minister of Punjab in March after the Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory in the Punjab assembly polls. AAP bagged 92 out of a total 117 seats in the elections. Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a margin of over 58,000 votes.