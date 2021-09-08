MARKET NEWS

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to cook special dinner for Neeraj Chopra and other Olympians

Singh had promised to cook for the Olympic medal winners during a felicitation ceremony for them last month.

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Image source: Twitter

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Image source: Twitter


Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh is set to don the chef's hat for a dinner he will be hosting on September 8 evening for athletes from the state who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra from Haryana.

The dinner will be hosted at Singh's farmhouse at Siswan in Mohali.

"From Patiala cuisine to pulao, lamb, chicken, aloo & Zarda rice, CM @capt_amarinder will prepare each of these delicacies himself to keep his promise to Punjab Olympic medal winners (& Neeraj Chopra) at the dinner he's hosting for them tomorrow!" the CM's media advisor, Raveen Thukral, said in a tweet.

Singh had promised to cook for the Olympic medal winners during a felicitation ceremony for them last month.

It is expected that around 30-40 Olympians from Punjab apart from Chopra would be present at today's dinner. Also, former hockey players and MLA Pargat Singh has also been invited.

Chopra, from Khandra village near Haryana's Panipat, produced a second-round throw of 87.58 metres in the javelin throw finals to stun the athletics world.

He became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, outperforming the field by quite a distance to notch up the first track-and-field games medal for the country.

With inputs from agencies
Tags: #Capt Amarinder Singh #Neeraj Chopra
