Punjab CM Amarinder Singh invites 125 Kashmiri students for lunch to celebrate Eid

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh invited 125 Kashmiri students for lunch at Punjab Bhavan on August 12 to celebrate Eid-al-Adha. All of the students are Kashmiris studying at various universities in Punjab and couldn't go home for the festival.



Hosted students from Jammu & Kashmir for lunch to celebrate #EidAlAdha in Chandigarh today. I have assured all these students of their safety here. Punjab has always stood by our brothers & sisters, and our doors & hearts will always remain open for all. pic.twitter.com/so5ot2jca5

— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 12, 2019

Due to the ongoing curfew in the Valley, following the abrogation of Article 370, several Kashmiris working or studying in other states could not return and had to celebrate Eid away from home. The Punjab CM, however, assured them that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir will improve soon. He comforted them saying their folk back at home must be safe and that they would all meet shortly.

Kashmiri students residing in Punjab welcomed the move and said the invitation made them feel at home, according to Outlook.

The Congress leader told the students that he considers Kashmir his second home, although he hasn't been to Kashmir in a long time. He therefore felt it imperative to share the happiness of the festival with Kashmiri Muslim students. He said: "We cannot replace your families. But I hope you consider us as your family too."

Reciprocating the thought, the students said that Punjab is like their second home and that they have always felt safe there, even in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, following which Kashmiri students were manhandled in several parts of the country.

"Coming here today reminds us of our families," said Farzana Hafeez, a Kashmiri student and added that they were feeling deeply saddened at the thought of not being with their family to celebrate Eid until the time they received the invitation.

Captain Amarinder Singh also provided sweets to the students, who reciprocated by handing him a portrait of himself made by a Kashmiri student from Chandigarh University.