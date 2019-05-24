Punjab candidate who cried on camera for getting only five votes actually got 856 votes

Among the many videos that went viral on Thursday, one stood out the most. An independent candidate from Jalandhar in Punjab broke down on camera while giving an interview to the vernacular press because he secured only five votes.

As he could be heard saying in the video, what hurt him the most was that there were nine members in his family, meaning they had betrayed him as well.

Of the myriad reactions that this video witnessed, sympathy reigned supreme. Most users of various social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook could not help but feel sorry for Neetu Shutteran Wala, the dismayed candidate from Jalandhar parliamentary constituency.

Neetu, who could be seen crying inconsolably in the video, had reasons to cheer up later in the day. The final counting result on Thursday revealed that he managed to secure a total of 856 votes, which, though not a score to gloat about, was phenomenally higher than what he believed he had garnered.

The official website of the Election Commission of India revealed that the Jalandhar candidate's vote score had earned him the 19th place in the overall list of candidates.

He was being interviewed by Punjabi daily Jag Bani when he started crying. Notably, he had also blamed electronic voting machine tampering for his loss.



The reporter had then retorted with: “When your own family doesn't support you, how can you expect outsiders to help you?”