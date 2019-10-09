Punjab by-polls: Sidhu away from pre-poll ops despite featuring in Congress star campaigners list

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been shying away from all pre-poll activities, despite being named as one of the Congress party’s star campaigners in Punjab. The state is going to polls on October 21, yet Sidhu has been away from his home turf, reportedly visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sidhu is the 29th person named in the list of 40 star campaigners, making him precede 11 Congress leaders including MLAs Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Kushaldeep Singh Kiki, Sangat Singh Gilizian, Inderbir Singh Bolaria, and Tarsem Singh DC. All of the five MLAs were named as advisors to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The sixth advisor and MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra appears at number seven on the list.

According to an Indian Express report, out of the 16 ministers in the Cabinet, 14 have been featured in the list. The ones excluded are Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra, who recently underwent a major surgery and Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who is manning the campaign for Sandeep Singh Sandhu, who is contesting from Dakha and is also the Captain’s political secretary.

The other AICC leaders featured in the star campaigner list are the CM himself, party’s General Secretary Asha Kumari, former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, PPCC president Sunil Jakhar, Rajya Sabha MPs Ambika Soni, Partap Singh Bajwa, and Shamsher Singh Dullo, and MPs Preneet Kaur and Manish Tewari.

As per sources, several party leaders were against Sidhu, Bajwa, and Dullo being named on the list. However, their names were added following direct instructions from an AICC leader.