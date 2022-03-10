English
    AAP shares Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De!' clip to celebrate big Punjab lead

    After a comfortable and big 92-seat lead after a few hours of counting, the AAP knew their position in Punjab was cemented.

    March 10, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST
    Punjab assembly elections: Aam Aadmi Party shared a Shah Rukh Khan video to celebrate their big lead in Punjab.

    Punjab assembly elections: Aam Aadmi Party shared a Shah Rukh Khan video to celebrate their big lead in Punjab.


    The Aam Aadmi Party, riding high on its landslide victory in Punjab elections, has been sharing countless updates, reactions, speeches and even memes since the party took a massive lead as votes are being counted since morning.

    As the party took early leads in Punjab in the morning, AAP shared a 16-second clip of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from his iconic movie ‘Chak De! India’.

    “AAP family right now,” the party captioned the scene where an overwhelmed Khan is seen weeping and then beaming with pride. In ‘Chak De!’ Shah Rukh played India’s women hockey team coach who led the team to victory in the World Cup with a team of 16 contentious players from different parts of the country.

    While the Indian hockey team in ‘Chak de’ were underdogs, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP was predicted to win Punjab by a clean sweep in the exit polls.

    After a comfortable and big 91-seat lead after a few hours of counting, the AAP knew their position in Punjab was cemented. They were placed second in the last assembly polls and quickly rose in popularity as infighting in the ruling Congress continued for months in the top leadership last year.

    Close

    Read more: 'Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar's dream will now come true': AAP after sweeping Punjab assembly polls

    Congress heavyweights like Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit boss Navjot Singh Sidhu were stunned as Channi lost both seats he contested from while Sidhu trailed in Amritsar East. Two-time chief minister and boss of the newly founded Punjab Lok Congress Captain Amarinder Singh also lost his Patiala Urban seat. He was sacked as Punjab CM last year and made and unceremonious exit from the Congress soon after.

    Celebrations in the Aam Aadmi Party have not stopped since the party took a 92-seat lead in Punjab.

    Is inquilab ke liye Punjab ke logon ko bohat bohat badhai (Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution)," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a picture flashing the ‘V’ (victory sign) with AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann after establishing a big lead.
    The votes to the Assembly elections in five states are being counted since this morning. 690 constituencies have voted, with the maximum in UP (403 seats) followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60) and Goa (40).
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 04:53 pm
