Pune techie loses Rs 92 lakh to 'blescoin' fraud. Woman on matrimonial site duped him

The man was told he was investing money in 'blescoin'. (Representational)

An IT professional from Pune fell victim to a matrimonial website scam, losing a staggering sum of Rs 91.75 lakh to a potential match who asked him to invest in ‘blescoin’.

The accused lured him by promising marriage and a lucrative trading business. The man filed a complaint with the local police, who have registered a case against the unidentified woman and her associates.

According to the police investigation, the victim initially encountered an unidentified woman, on a matrimonial website earlier this year. She claimed she lived in Malaysia and enticed him with the prospect of marriage and quickly established a rapport through phone conversations.

The woman introduced the idea of investing in a trading venture called "blescoin" as a means to secure their prosperous future together.

The unsuspecting man, 33, complied with the woman's requests. To invest in ‘blescoin’, he obtained loans from multiple banks and even resorted to borrowing from a loan app. The total outstanding loan amount swelled to a staggering Rs 71 lakh.

Over the course of several months, the man transferred a total of Rs 86 lakh, including his savings of Rs 15 lakh, from his bank account to various other accounts.

The hope of financial returns kept him convinced that his money was being utilized in the "blescoin" trading venture. He received no returns, and his investments seemed to vanish into thin air.

In a last-ditch effort to salvage his investments, the man was persuaded to deposit an additional Rs 10 lakh. Trusting the woman, he transferred Rs 3.95 lakh and another Rs 1.8 lakh from his bank account, only to realize that he had been deceived.

It was then that he decided to approach the police and lodge a formal complaint. Further investigation is underway.