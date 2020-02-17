Pune techie duped of Rs 92,446 while trying to buy nail paint from e-commerce site

A Pune-based software engineer was duped of thousands of rupees by cyber crooks recently when she tried purchasing a bottle of nail paint online.

The incident took place between December 17 and December 30, after the techie had made a transaction worth Rs 388 from her private bank account to buy nail paint from an e-commerce website through an application on her phone.

When her consignment did not reach on the due date, she called up their customer care number to inquire about the reason behind the inordinate delay. According to police, the customer care executive had then told her that they had not received any payment from her, to begin with.

The cyber criminals, who posed as company executives, then asked her to share 10-digit mobile number, promising her to return the amount that had got deducted, reported the Times of India. A police officer attached with Wakad Police Station, where she lodged a complaint on February 15, said more than Rs 90,000 got deducted from two of her bank accounts, within minutes of her sharing the information.

Apart from the five rapid transactions made from her private bank accounts to the tune of Rs 90,946, another Rs 1,500 was debited from an account she held with a public sector bank and transferred to another bank account, the officer added.

He concluded saying the woman who fell victim to cyber crime has told them that no other information regarding her bank account or card details were shared over the phone call. An investigation is underway to identify and arrest two unidentified persons, who have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information and Technology Act.