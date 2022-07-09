Pune man rips out passport pages to hide Thailand trip from wife, arrested

A Pune resident was arrested on Thursday after officials at Mumbai International Airport's immigration counter found some pages missing from his passport.

The Times of India reported that Samdarshi Yadav, a 32-year-old resident of Pune, was stopped from boarding a flight to the Maldives after officials found he had destroyed some pages from his passport to hide his travel history from his wife.

Yadav ripped out and destroyed at least 10 pages from his passport in 2019 before getting married to his wife. He reportedly did this in order to hide his travel history of flying to Thailand.

"Yadav tore the pages from 3 to 6 and 31 to 34 in the passport in 2019 to hide his travel history flying to Thailand,” as per the FIR lodged in connection with the case.

A passport is issued by the government and any intentional damage to it is considered a criminal act. Yadav was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), and under the Passport Act, reports TOI.

He was produced before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Friday, and released after he paid the Rs 25,000 bail surety.

Yadav’s lawyer has refuted allegations that he tampered with his passport, saying that the missing pages actually got misplaced due to loose binding.