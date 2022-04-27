Pune farmer hires helicopter to bring home new-born granddaughter

Ajit Pandurang Balwadkar hired a chopper to bring his granddaughter home. (Image: ANI/Twitter)

Elated with the birth of a granddaughter, a farmer in the Pune district of Maharashtra hired nothing less than a helicopter to bring her home on Tuesday. Ajit Pandurang Balwadkar, a resident of Balewadi area on the outskirts of Pune, told reporters that he wanted to accord a grand welcome to Krushika, the newest member of the family.



Maharashtra | Ajit Pandurang Balwadkar, a farmer from Balewadi hired a helicopter to bring his newborn granddaughter and daughter-in-law to his house in Balewadi from the maternal house of the daughter-in-law in Shewalwadi in Pune. (26.04) pic.twitter.com/T9dR8gxVqe

— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

So when it was time to bring the baby and her mother home from the maternal grandparents' house in nearby Shewal Wadi, he booked a chopper, he said.

Photos taken on April 26 show the whole family gathered together to welcome its newest member. In the background, the helicopter can be spotted. The photos were shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, where they have gone viral.





