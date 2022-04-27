English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Pune farmer hires helicopter to bring home new-born granddaughter

    Elated with the birth of a granddaughter, a farmer in the Pune district of Maharashtra hired nothing less than a helicopter to bring her home on Tuesday.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
    Ajit Pandurang Balwadkar hired a chopper to bring his granddaughter home. (Image: ANI/Twitter)

    Ajit Pandurang Balwadkar hired a chopper to bring his granddaughter home. (Image: ANI/Twitter)


    Elated with the birth of a granddaughter, a farmer in the Pune district of Maharashtra hired nothing less than a helicopter to bring her home on Tuesday. Ajit Pandurang Balwadkar, a resident of Balewadi area on the outskirts of Pune, told reporters that he wanted to accord a grand welcome to Krushika, the newest member of the family.

    So when it was time to bring the baby and her mother home from the maternal grandparents' house in nearby Shewal Wadi, he booked a chopper, he said.

    Photos taken on April 26 show the whole family gathered together to welcome its newest member. In the background, the helicopter can be spotted. The photos were shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, where they have gone viral.

    (With inputs from PTI)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #farmer #helicopter #pune
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 10:10 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.