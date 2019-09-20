Pune auto driver makes Bengaluru techie pay Rs 4,300 for 18 km ride

In the wee hours of September 18, a techie from Bengaluru took the most expensive auto-rickshaw ride of his life. Having set foot in Maharashtra’s Pune for the first time, he was unaware of the alleys and bylanes of the old city.

The driver of the auto-rickshaw he had hailed decided to cash in on that. He charged the Bengaluru youth Rs 4,300 for a ride from Katraj to Yerawada.

The youth had just reached Pune in an over-night luxury bus, that dropped him off at Katraj, early morning on the day the incident took place. At first, the youth had tried to book a cab to Yerawada, which is where his company had provided him accommodation.

Failing to find any cab through aggregator services, he decided to hail an auto-rickshaw that was passing by, reported the Times of India.

The rickshaw agreed to ferry him to his destination and asked him to pay per standard, by the meter.

There were two people in the rickshaw – the driver and his friend, who he had asked to drive since he was drunk and did not want to be pulled up by the police.

In the complaint the techie filed at the Yerawada Police Station, he stated: “One man drove the autorickshaw, while another on the passenger seat, who was actually the driver, appeared to be drunk.”

When they finally dropped him off at his destination, which was at a distance of 18 km approximately, they asked him to pay Rs 4,300. When the techie suspected foul play and protested, they claimed they had to pay Rs 600 to enter the city limits and would have to pay the same amount again while exiting the city. The remaining Rs 3,100 was as per the meter, which was obviously exorbitant.

However, the techie could not confirm if they had restarted the meter before beginning the ride or if the machine was corrupted. Anyway, it was dark outside, and the roads were empty, so he decided it would be wiser to clear the amount for the time being.

He noted down the auto’s registration number and approached the police station at daybreak to narrate his ordeal after resting out for a while.