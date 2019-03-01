App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Pulwama Terror Attack' to 'Balakot' to 'Surgical Strike 2.0': Producers rush to register patriotic film titles  

Some other film titles include 'Josh' and 'How’s the Josh', proposed by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Still from Bollywood blockbuster Uri
The recent attacks, escalation of tension between the two countries, and the resounding box office success of Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Uri’ have led to an alleged scuffle between producers to register names of patriotic movies.

Not missing the chance to capitalize on the tragedy, Bollywood was quick to even fight to make movies on the Pulwama attacks, days after the blast. According to trade magazine 'Complete Cinema' data, some registered titles include 'Pulwama: The Surgical Strike', ‘War Room’, 'Hindustan Hamara Hai', 'Pulwama Terror Attack', 'The Attacks of Pulwama', 'With Love, From India', 'Surgical Strikes 2.0' and ‘ATS - One Man Show’.

On Tuesday, the day of the touted second round of surgical strike, the offices of Indian Motion Pictures’ Producers’ Association (IMMPA) in Mumbai saw employees of production companies lining up to register the patriotic movie titles they had in mind.

According to a Huffington Post report, one person waiting at the office compared the situation inside with a “khichdi”. The source also told Huff Post that producers were fighting to get titles like Balakot, Pulwama Attacks, and Surgical Strikes 2.0, registered.

“After a point, they started discussing amongst themselves, suggesting variations of the same title,” said the person, who begged off being identified for the fear of upsetting Bollywood bigwigs. It was quite a sight,” the source added.

Some of the titles that were confirmed are “Josh” and “How’s the Josh”, proposed by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment.

Confirming the same, an IMMPA representative said on Wednesday that they indeed witnessed an “overwhelming number of applications for titles related to Pulwama attacks and Balakot strikes. A few of them came from Abundantia and T Series”.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 02:23 pm

