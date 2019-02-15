Pulwama terror attack the result of an intelligence failure: J&K Governor

In what is hinting at a serious intelligence failure, it was revealed that a video clip carrying threats of a suicide attack and its modus operandi was uploaded on a private Twitter account. Though Jammu and Kashmir police had shared the intel input with all security agencies two days ago, the authorities sat on it. The police had also made a dummy video to explain how the terror act may be executed.

Twitter handle "313_get" carried a threat "InshaAllah... its will same in Kashmir...endian are flying in parts...InshaAllah (sic)". The 33-second clip shows Somalia troop being attacked by militants in a way similar to Thursday’s Pulwama attack.

The Twitter user accessed the account through a virtual private network (VPN), making it difficult for security agencies to establish the location of its operator, the J&K police said.

Although the route to be taken by the CRPF convoy was sanitized, the JeM suicide bomber was successful in executing the attack because civilian vehicles were allowed to use that stretch.

J&K Governor SP Malik told The Indian Express that the attack was the result of an intelligence failure, pointing out the fact that the security forces could not detect the movement of the IED-laden SUV.

A year ago, News18 had reported that security agencies had come across mobile phone intercepts between JeM and LeT men, suggesting they were planning to carry out a major attack in Kashmir using a car laden with explosives.

Minutes after the suicide attack, JeM released a video of Adil, where he can be seen sitting in the backdrop of a Jaish flag, brandishing high-tech automatic rifles. He says in the video: "By the time this video reaches you, I will be in heaven, I have spent one year as a militant with JeM and this is my last message for the people of Kashmir."

He then exhorts the people of North and Central Kashmir to join South Kashmir in its fight against India.

Waqas then adds: "By killing few of our militant commanders, you can't weaken us", and boasts about past JeM attacks, such as, ICA18 hijacking, 2001 Parliament attack, Nagrota attack, Uri attack, and Pathankot IAF base attack.