Pullela Gopichand awarded honorary doctorate

India's chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand was awarded an honorary doctorate by Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, Karnataka on the occasion of its second convocation.

Gopichand, along with four other eminent Indians, were bestowed with the honour by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday for their contribution to nation-building.

"It was a great honour to be recognised and conferred with an honorary doctorate at the hands of the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu, along with four other eminent Indians," Gopichand said in a press release.

"Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence in Karnataka provides totally free education to first-generation literates. The Hon'ble President rose to the highest office, fighting all odds and socio-economic challenges. Her life story is an inspiration for all of us and all the graduating students of this university."

Ganakalabhushana Vidwan Dr. RK Padmanabha, renowned Carnatic music vocalist (Music and Art); Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Healthcare); Vedic Scholar and Padma Shri Awardee Prof. Vijay Shankar Shukla, Academic Advisor, Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts for Education (Education); and Padma Shri Awardee Tulsi Gowda Indian Environmentalist (Social Service and Philanthropy) were the other eminent Indians.